QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.5% in the third quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 109,374 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,801 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 15,606 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 61,957 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,439,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 19,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $2,816,401.90. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 67,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,738,608.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $492,268.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $153.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $174.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.62.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

