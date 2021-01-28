QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lowered its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,401 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 1.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 109,374 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,871,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 85.8% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,801 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after buying an additional 15,606 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 61,957 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,439,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,013 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded QUALCOMM to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.62.

Shares of QCOM opened at $153.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 77.84%.

In other QUALCOMM news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 19,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $2,816,401.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 67,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,738,608.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.