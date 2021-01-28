Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) One Day Volume Hits $87,573.00

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. During the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00001017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $24.11 million and $87,573.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00044604 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.11 or 0.00179282 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000284 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00010251 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00010294 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 73,155,680 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org. The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

