Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Acquired by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Quidel were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QDEL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,895,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,325 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Bay Rivers Group acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel in the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel in the 3rd quarter valued at $641,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Quidel alerts:

In other Quidel news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.25, for a total transaction of $2,114,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,677,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.17, for a total transaction of $852,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,329 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,441.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $224.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $200.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.55. Quidel Co. has a 12 month low of $72.99 and a 12 month high of $306.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $1.47. Quidel had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 63.31%. The firm had revenue of $476.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Quidel’s revenue for the quarter was up 276.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Quidel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on shares of Quidel to $279.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Quidel from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.33.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.