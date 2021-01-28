Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.36.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Quotient Technology from $7.60 to $7.80 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

NYSE QUOT traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $9.04. 34,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. Quotient Technology has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $10.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.69 million, a P/E ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.49.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $121.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.96 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Quotient Technology will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew J. Gessow purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 59,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,160.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 41,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $415,435.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,535,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,392,997.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the second quarter worth $65,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Quotient Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Quotient Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers power integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

