Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.65

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.65 and last traded at $12.55, with a volume of 81091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.16.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QRTEA shares. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised Qurate Retail from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Qurate Retail from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.40.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.03.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Qurate Retail’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $1,067,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,505,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,735,562.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Qurate Retail by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qurate Retail Company Profile (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through television, programs, Websites, and mobile applications to approximately 380 million households worldwide.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.