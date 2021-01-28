QV Investors Inc. Boosts Position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

QV Investors Inc. increased its stake in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Methode Electronics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Methode Electronics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in Methode Electronics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 67,824 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Methode Electronics by 294.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Methode Electronics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 559,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MEI stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.48. The company had a trading volume of 913 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,004. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.92. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.43. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $43.11.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $300.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.58 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 16.19%. Methode Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.10%.

In other Methode Electronics news, CFO Ronald L.G. Tsoumas sold 12,000 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $458,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,705,332.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anil Shetty sold 15,706 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total transaction of $595,885.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,452,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,706 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,026 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Methode Electronics in a report on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Methode Electronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

