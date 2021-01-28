QV Investors Inc. Has $46.94 Million Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

QV Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 869,273 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,221 shares during the period. The Bank of Nova Scotia makes up approximately 3.1% of QV Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. QV Investors Inc. owned about 0.07% of The Bank of Nova Scotia worth $46,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

BNS stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.75. 15,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,390,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $65.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $56.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.21.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.53. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.676 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 70.93%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BNS. Credit Suisse Group cut The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.15.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

