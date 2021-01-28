QV Investors Inc. Lowers Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

QV Investors Inc. cut its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 663,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 474,850 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc. owned 0.11% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $10,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 67.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. 45.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AQN stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $17.03. 14,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,918. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $17.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.12.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 27.73%. The business had revenue of $376.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.1551 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.41%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AQN shares. TheStreet raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.48.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

