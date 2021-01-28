QV Investors Inc. Sells 18,230 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

QV Investors Inc. lowered its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 18,230 shares during the period. 3M comprises about 1.2% of QV Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $18,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth $41,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other 3M news, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total transaction of $1,070,227.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,553.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $1,016,294.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,052 shares of company stock worth $4,688,423. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $185.83. The stock had a trading volume of 43,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,631,482. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $107.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $187.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.39.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Gordon Haskett raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.58.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

