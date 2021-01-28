R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its holdings in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 387,617 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 32,991 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $9,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in R1 RCM by 87.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 116,720 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 54,387 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in R1 RCM by 138.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,471 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 58,927 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in R1 RCM by 109.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,057 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $286,714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,205 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in R1 RCM by 529.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,557 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 31,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in R1 RCM by 24.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 482,121 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after acquiring an additional 94,208 shares in the last quarter. 81.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on R1 RCM from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on R1 RCM from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on R1 RCM from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. R1 RCM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Shares of RCM opened at $24.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. R1 RCM Inc. has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $27.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.02 and its 200-day moving average is $18.53.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $307.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.38 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 117.07% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

R1 RCM Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

