Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.90.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RXT. Zacks Investment Research raised Rackspace Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:RXT opened at $24.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.63. Rackspace Technology has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $24.91.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $601.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.43 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rackspace Technology will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. JDC JSC L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

