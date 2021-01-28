Raiffeisen Bank International’s (RAIFY) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Raiffeisen Bank International stock remained flat at $$5.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.53. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $6.06.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter.

Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cash management services, such as account, reporting, clearing, settlement, cash pooling, and card acquiring services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

