Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Receives $110.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.11.

RL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered Ralph Lauren from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th.

NYSE RL opened at $100.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of -80.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. Ralph Lauren has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $128.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 29,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $3,337,645.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 210,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,152,415. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 12,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,232,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 128,419 shares of company stock worth $13,961,607. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,188,987 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $420,668,000 after buying an additional 1,514,706 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,149,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,120,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 832,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,591,000 after purchasing an additional 153,651 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 807,506 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,886,000 after purchasing an additional 61,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 486,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,084,000 after purchasing an additional 27,756 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

