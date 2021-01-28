Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Receives $9.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

RTLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America downgraded Rattler Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Rattler Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Rattler Midstream from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

RTLR traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.94. The company had a trading volume of 255,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,047. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 4.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.09. Rattler Midstream has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The company had revenue of $96.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.45 million. Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 8.53%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 3.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,646,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,077,000 after acquiring an additional 53,814 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 29.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 17,070 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 30.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 10,128 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 24.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 13,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 27.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,232,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,332,000 after purchasing an additional 266,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

About Rattler Midstream

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

