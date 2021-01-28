Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Raven Industries, Inc. ( RAVN ) is a technology company that creates innovative solutions to great challenges. Raven is a leader in precision agriculture, high performance specialty films, and situational awareness markets thereby utilizing its strength in engineering, manufacturing, and technological innovation. Raven is comprised of three distinct business units : Raven Applied Technology, Raven Engineered Films, and Raven Aerostar. Raven is committed to being an active and responsible corporate citizen by providing strategic investments to organizations who align with business model and purpose. And the areas of focus include: quality of life, education, social need, and health/wellbeing. The company’s corporate responsibility framework is constructed from five key areas of impact, which includes: Environmental Sustainability, Corporate Philanthropy, Volunteerism, Team Member Development and Training, Business Purpose, Products and Services Delivered, and Markets Served . “

Separately, National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Raven Industries in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ RAVN opened at $33.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.40. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 56.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.48. Raven Industries has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $96.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.50 million. Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 9.49%. On average, analysts forecast that Raven Industries will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,407,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $116,374,000 after purchasing an additional 55,580 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Raven Industries by 27.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,382,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,742,000 after buying an additional 297,171 shares during the last quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Raven Industries by 35.0% during the third quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 523,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,272,000 after buying an additional 135,775 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Raven Industries by 45.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 306,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after buying an additional 95,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Raven Industries by 17.1% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 234,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after buying an additional 34,235 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace/defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable farmers to enhance farm yields.

