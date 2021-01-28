Raymond James Boosts CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target to C$110.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$106.00 to C$110.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GIB.A. Scotiabank lifted their price target on CGI from C$101.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$91.50 to C$105.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$108.23.

TSE GIB.A traded up C$4.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$103.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,737. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.58 billion and a PE ratio of 24.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$100.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$93.25. CGI has a one year low of C$67.23 and a one year high of C$112.05.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

