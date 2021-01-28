Raymond James Increases Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) (TSE:AQN) Price Target to C$20.00

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) (TSE:AQN) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James to C$20.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AQN has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) from C$15.75 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

TSE AQN opened at C$21.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.95. The stock has a market cap of C$12.95 billion and a PE ratio of 26.78. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12 month low of C$13.84 and a 12 month high of C$22.48.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) (TSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$501.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$517.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.409 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 73.11%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

