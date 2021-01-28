Raymond James Increases Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) (TSE:VFF) Price Target to C$26.00

Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) (TSE:VFF) had its target price boosted by Raymond James to C$26.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) from C$16.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday.

Get Village Farms International Inc. (VFF.TO) alerts:

TSE:VFF opened at C$15.29 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.64. The company has a market cap of C$1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -325.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.00, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.00. Village Farms International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.00.

Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) (TSE:VFF) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$57.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$52.55 million. Research analysts predict that Village Farms International, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Stephen Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.50, for a total transaction of C$725,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 818,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,869,685.50. Also, Director John Patrick Henry sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.07, for a total value of C$162,803.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$364,800.48. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 239,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,325,784.

Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Inc. (VFF.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International Inc. (VFF.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.