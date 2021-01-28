Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.56 EPS

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share.

RJF opened at $95.41 on Thursday. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $54.21 and a twelve month high of $105.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.78. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 25.53%.

In related news, insider Jodi Perry sold 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $59,362.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 13,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.84, for a total transaction of $1,282,677.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,052 shares in the company, valued at $6,689,307.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,357 shares of company stock valued at $8,390,555. Insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

RJF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Raymond James from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $93.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.73.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

