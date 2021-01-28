Raymond James Raises Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Price Target to $57.00

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $42.00 to $57.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BANR. Piper Sandler raised Banner from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Banner from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Stephens started coverage on Banner in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. TheStreet raised Banner from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Banner from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Banner has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.25.

BANR opened at $45.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.14. Banner has a 1 year low of $27.12 and a 1 year high of $55.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.99.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.18. Banner had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 17.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Banner will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Banner during the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Banner by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Banner by 163.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 12,505 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Banner during the third quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Banner by 7.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 577,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,646,000 after acquiring an additional 42,186 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

