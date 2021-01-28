Raymond James Reiterates $13.00 Price Target for Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Raymond James set a $13.00 price target on Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

SWIR has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) lifted their price target on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Wireless from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a buy rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.85.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

Shares of Sierra Wireless stock opened at $20.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Sierra Wireless has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $22.22. The firm has a market cap of $732.38 million, a PE ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.83.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.10). Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a negative net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $113.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 1,054.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV grew its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 17,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 46.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.