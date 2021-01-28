Raymond James Reiterates Market Perform Rating for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM)

Raymond James reiterated their market perform rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$27.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) to C$31.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$24.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$23.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$22.82.

TSE FM opened at C$20.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.88 billion and a PE ratio of -45.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.17. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$4.71 and a 12-month high of C$26.72.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.65 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 25,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.89, for a total value of C$509,223.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,650,810.33. Also, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 15,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.19, for a total transaction of C$317,856.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$451,020.44. Insiders sold a total of 74,104 shares of company stock worth $1,362,075 in the last three months.

About First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

