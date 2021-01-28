RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 8.03%.

NASDAQ:RBB traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.10. The stock had a trading volume of 451 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,722. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.01. The company has a market capitalization of $334.58 million, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.93. RBB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $20.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.46%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of RBB Bancorp from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised shares of RBB Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of RBB Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.