RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 22nd, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This is a boost from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

RBB Bancorp has increased its dividend by 312.5% over the last three years.

RBB stock opened at $16.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.01. RBB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $20.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $327.34 million, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.93.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 21.28%. On average, analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on RBB shares. TheStreet raised RBB Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Stephens started coverage on RBB Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on RBB Bancorp from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

