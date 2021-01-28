Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Stock Price Up 5%

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) shares traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.99 and last traded at $16.72. 1,385,878 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 1,450,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.92.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Realogy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Realogy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on Realogy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Get Realogy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.78 and a 200-day moving average of $11.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.78.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. Realogy had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marilyn J. Wasser sold 20,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $292,726.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,273 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,099.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Realogy by 1,185.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 10,554 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Realogy by 83.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Realogy during the second quarter worth $128,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Realogy by 5.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 209,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 11,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Realogy by 9.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,478,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,953,000 after buying an additional 130,218 shares during the last quarter.

Realogy Company Profile (NYSE:RLGY)

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through four segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.