Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2345 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Realty Income has raised its dividend by 10.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 27 consecutive years. Realty Income has a payout ratio of 200.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Realty Income to earn $3.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.81 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.3%.

NYSE O opened at $60.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. Realty Income has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $84.92. The company has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 49.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Realty Income will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $552,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,079.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.42.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

