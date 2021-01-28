Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Equinor ASA (EQNR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE: EQNR) in the last few weeks:

1/21/2021 – Equinor ASA was downgraded by analysts at Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/21/2021 – Equinor ASA is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Equinor ASA had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/14/2021 – Equinor ASA was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/13/2021 – Equinor ASA had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

1/4/2021 – Equinor ASA was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

12/11/2020 – Equinor ASA was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/10/2020 – Equinor ASA had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/9/2020 – Equinor ASA was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/2/2020 – Equinor ASA had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Equinor ASA stock opened at $17.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $59.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.67, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.76. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $19.97.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. Research analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,738,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,619,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,973 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,664,000. Deep Basin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,987,000. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,154,000. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

