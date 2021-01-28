ReddCoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $139,034.00 (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 25.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $36.09 million and approximately $139,034.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,042.57 or 0.99706238 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00025201 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $246.48 or 0.00766952 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $102.29 or 0.00318298 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.97 or 0.00180397 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002548 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001960 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00032660 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003761 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

ReddCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

