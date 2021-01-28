Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:BNOV)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:BNOV) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BNOV. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at $3,296,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at $998,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at $811,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November by 94.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 25,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 12,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November in the third quarter valued at $283,000.

NYSEARCA BNOV opened at $29.54 on Thursday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November has a 1 year low of $20.06 and a 1 year high of $30.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.48.

