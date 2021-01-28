Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 1,630 Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 2,143.8% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EXAS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exact Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

EXAS opened at $136.85 on Thursday. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $159.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.92 and a beta of 1.64.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.95). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $408.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.06, for a total transaction of $2,641,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,982.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 30,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total transaction of $3,808,671.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,396,905.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,210 shares of company stock valued at $14,520,315 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

