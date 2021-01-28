Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $358,000 Position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 65.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,166 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 137.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 188.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000.

Shares of ICSH stock opened at $50.54 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.54. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.98 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54.

