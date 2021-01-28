Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $593,000 Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIG. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 57.2% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 36,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $137.72 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $87.71 and a 1-year high of $143.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.53 and a 200-day moving average of $132.76.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

