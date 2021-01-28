Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,081 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 364.5% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 138.6% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCTY stock opened at $186.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 164.71, a P/E/G ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $66.98 and a 12 month high of $218.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $199.69 and its 200 day moving average is $171.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $135.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.40 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PCTY shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.79.

In other Paylocity news, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.53, for a total transaction of $724,803.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,137,684.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $72,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,770,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,082,109. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 446,035 shares of company stock worth $81,115,746 in the last ninety days. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

