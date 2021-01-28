Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,258 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,333,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,422,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,399,000 after buying an additional 340,279 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 810.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,964,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after buying an additional 6,199,674 shares in the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,278,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $757,000. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTCH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.15.

In other news, Director Thomas Mcinerney sold 12,325 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total transaction of $1,751,505.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 338,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,120,151.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total transaction of $551,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,548.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,325 shares of company stock valued at $13,480,196 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $131.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.14. The company has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.56 and a 1 year high of $159.85.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $639.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

