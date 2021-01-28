Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New $492,000 Investment in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the third quarter worth approximately $347,000. Truadvice LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the third quarter worth approximately $507,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 87.2% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 7,458 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 11.3% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares during the period.

Shares of FNOV stock opened at $34.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.18 and its 200 day moving average is $33.42. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a 52-week low of $23.91 and a 52-week high of $35.86.

