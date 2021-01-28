Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,480 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth about $61,293,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,678,717 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $316,332,000 after buying an additional 397,546 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 92.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 813,509 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $69,953,000 after buying an additional 390,471 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 101.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 349,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 328,727 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $37,438,000 after acquiring an additional 132,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PXD shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $130.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $161.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.32.

In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 5,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $617,050.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,285.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total transaction of $57,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,235.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,819. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $117.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $147.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.92. The firm has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.32, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.89%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.