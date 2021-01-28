RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Trading 5.7% Higher

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) shares rose 5.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.17 and last traded at $8.36. Approximately 1,466,338 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 163% from the average daily volume of 558,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.91.

RDHL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. RedHill Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $310.12 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.59.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.28). RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 152.19% and a negative net margin of 142.81%. The company had revenue of $20.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.57 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in RedHill Biopharma by 28.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 9,799 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in RedHill Biopharma by 184.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 33,498 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 67.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:RDHL)

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

