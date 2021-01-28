reflect.finance Hits One Day Trading Volume of $4.83 Million (RFI)

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded 22.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. reflect.finance has a market capitalization of $15.80 million and $4.83 million worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, reflect.finance has traded 23.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One reflect.finance token can now be purchased for $1.66 or 0.00005062 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00051885 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00129466 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.48 or 0.00272635 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00067975 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00066669 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00036944 BTC.

About reflect.finance

reflect.finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,511,059 tokens. reflect.finance’s official message board is reflectfinance.medium.com. The official website for reflect.finance is reflect.finance.

Buying and Selling reflect.finance

reflect.finance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire reflect.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy reflect.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

