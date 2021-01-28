Regions Financial Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Regions Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 25th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.37. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RF. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Compass Point raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Regions Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.79.

Regions Financial stock opened at $17.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. Regions Financial has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $18.71.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,172. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 151,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

