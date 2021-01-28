Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,931 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,577 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 35.5% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in Regions Financial by 6,808.0% during the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 6,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Regions Financial by 14.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

NYSE RF opened at $17.15 on Thursday. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $18.71. The firm has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.71 and a 200-day moving average of $13.58.

In other news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,172. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on RF shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Regions Financial from $13.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Compass Point upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Argus increased their target price on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.79.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.