Regis (NYSE:RGS) Stock Price Down 18.8%

Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) shares dropped 18.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.60 and last traded at $9.69. Approximately 1,147,319 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 853,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.93.

RGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital cut Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regis in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Regis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.78.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $111.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.80 million. Regis had a negative net margin of 36.19% and a negative return on equity of 37.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regis Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regis by 38,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Regis by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 15,266 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regis by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Regis during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Regis by 131.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter.

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Company-owned Salons and Franchise Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

