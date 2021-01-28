Reik & CO. LLC Buys 4,273 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Reik & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 527.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,083 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for 0.7% of Reik & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stumpf Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 411.1% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 1,525.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Netflix from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $540.00 to $650.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.62.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total transaction of $9,881,368.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 458,906 shares of company stock worth $240,726,569. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock traded up $23.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $547.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,630,150. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $290.25 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $241.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $522.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $505.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

