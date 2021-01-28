Reik & CO. LLC Has $127,000 Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Reik & CO. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 45.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,496 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. Farmers Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 61,693 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 9,203 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,237 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 211,589 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

F has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.19.

Shares of F traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.80. 3,367,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,248,188. The company has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a PE ratio of -269.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $12.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $34.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.70 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

