Relevium Technologies Inc. (RLV.V) (CVE:RLV) Trading Down 14.3%

Shares of Relevium Technologies Inc. (RLV.V) (CVE:RLV) fell 14.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 547,140 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 1,122,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,635.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.97 million and a P/E ratio of -0.65.

Relevium Technologies Inc. (RLV.V) Company Profile (CVE:RLV)

Relevium Technologies Inc engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and operation of brands and businesses in the health and wellness markets with a focus on e-commerce. The company markets dietary supplements, nutraceuticals, sports nutrition products, and cosmeceuticals primarily through its Bioganix brand portfolio online; dietary supplements under the LeefyLyfe brand name; and skin care products under the Push & Pull brand.

