Relx (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Relx (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) in a report published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RLXXF. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays restated a buy rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Relx has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RLXXF opened at $25.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.75. Relx has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $27.40.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

