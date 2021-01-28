Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Shares Sold by Henry James International Management Inc.

Henry James International Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 44.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 54,752 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 15,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 31,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 22,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Relx by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 15,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RELX opened at $25.46 on Thursday. Relx Plc has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $27.25. The company has a market cap of $49.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.05.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

