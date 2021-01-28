Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rémy Cointreau from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rémy Cointreau currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.50.

OTCMKTS:REMYY opened at $18.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.87 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Rémy Cointreau has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $19.95.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

