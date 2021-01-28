Renaissance Investment Group LLC Acquires 82 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.4% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,818.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,932.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,769.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,634.49.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Cleveland Research raised Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,848.00.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

