Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $35.32

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $35.32 and traded as high as $35.74. Rentokil Initial shares last traded at $35.15, with a volume of 40,967 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RTOKY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.32.

About Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY)

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

